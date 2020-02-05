Bexhill United beat Seaford thanks to stunning Bunn strike

A stunning Jamie Bunn strike from 25 yards saw Bexhill United claim three important points at fellow promotion hopefuls Seaford Town on Tuesday night.

On a difficult playing surface at The Crouch it was the away team who started the brighter with a strong and dominant first 20 minutes with Jack Mclean cutting through the Seaford defence almost at will. Bexhill forced a flurry of corners during this spell with Seaford getting body’s in the way to block shots from Drew Greenall, Sammy Bunn, Jamie Crone and Mclean when all well placed in the penalty area.

In a fiery first half an hour Seaford then started to come in to the game and themselves looked dangerous from set pieces.

As half time approached Sammy Bunn was robustly barged to the ground in the penalty area and the referee to the astonishment of pretty much everyone in the ground gave an indirect free kick inside the penalty area instead of a penalty. Having deemed the offence to be obstruction rather than a foul.

The second half started as the first with Bexhill on the front foot, and they almost broke the deadlock when Jamie Crone went through one on one with the Seaford goal keeper but poked the ball just past the post. Down the other end Dan Rose in the Bexhill goal had to be alert to pull off an impressive save from Seaford striker Jack Rowe Hurst.

Crone and Mclean both went agonisingly close again before from a free kick 25 yards out and slightly to the left hand side of the penalty area Jamie Bunn whipped a wicked free kick with pace and swerve past the out stretched home stopper and into the top corner.

Seaford threw caution to wind after the goal and applied some concentrated pressure but the Bexhill back line which included the returning Lewis McGuigan having re signed from AFC Uckfield last week stood firm.

Seaford did think they had equalised after the ball ended up in the Bexhill goal right at the death but the referee had seen a push and the goal was ruled out.

Manager Ryan Light said: "We knew we was in for a difficult night but every single player rose to the challenge and our work ethic was exceptional. We managed to find a good rhythm when in possession despite the pitch and maybe should of scored more with the chances we had.

"Credit to Seaford, who battled well throughout and you can see why they have been a tough nut for teams to crack this season."