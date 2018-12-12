Bexhill United boss hopeful of signing striker

Bexhill United boss Ryan Light in conversation with several players during last month's defeat to Steyning Town

Bexhill United Football Club hopes to have a new forward on board for its final game before Christmas.

The Pirates will travel to Southwick this coming Saturday in a match which will bring them to the midway point of their Southern Combination League Division One programme.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “We’ve issued a seven-day approach for a striker from the league above. We’re really hopeful that will happen Thursday or Friday and he will go straight into the squad on Saturday.”

Although Bexhill are the division’s leading scorers with an average of more than three goals per game, Light feels they are a bit on central strikers, not helped by Drew Greenall being hampered by injuries.

Bexhill were 3-0 winners against 13th-placed Southwick in September’s reverse fixture, which was also played at Old Barn Way.

“It’s a pitch we’ve always done quite well on, we’ve picked up results there,” continued Light.

Bexhill midfielders Sammy Bunn and Kyle Holden will serve one-match bans having each collected five bookings, but Liam Foster is available and will come straight in.