Bexhill United boss: ‘We need to get something’ from fourth versus third clash

Bexhill United Football Club ‘needs to get something’ from its fourth versus third clash at home to Alfold today (Saturday).

That was the verdict of Bexhill manager Ryan Light after the Pirates suffered a first Southern Combination League Division One defeat since August against new leaders Steyning Town last weekend.

Speaking after that match, Light said: “We’re playing two teams in and around us, and we need to get something out of next week now. If we play like we did today, we will.

“Alfold will be a physical side, but we’ll hold our own, we’re as physical as anybody. It’s important we get something from the game.”

The top four in a closely-bunched table are covered by just two points. Bexhill possess the best goal difference in the division and the most prolific attack.

But their three matches against the top three so far have all ended in 1-0 defeats, the first of which was at Alfold on the opening day.

“It seems an eternity ago we went there,” continued Light. “It was a very stop-start game, almost our last pre-season friendly and we weren’t quite at it.

“We know we’re a good side in this division and we’ll keep plugging away. There’s a lot of football to be played and we’ll keep fighting for every point available. There will be points dropped and picked up all over the place.

“Although we’ve lost three points, it’s not the end of the world. I’m more pleased with the way we performed today with a few key players missing. The lads that came in out of position really stepped up.”

Lewis McGuigan is still away, but Connor Robertson should return for today’s match. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.