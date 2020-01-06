Kyle Holden

Bexhill United draw with fellow high-fliers AFC Varndeanians - picture special

Bexhill United drew 2-2 in a cracking game with fellow Division 1 promotion-chasers AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

Photographer Justin Lycett was at the game - here are his pictures. He also took pictures of a plaque celebrating 90 years of football at The Polegrove being unveiled by the mayor of Bexhill, councillor Kathy Harmer.

Kyle Holden on the ball for Bexhill United
Jamie Bunn battles for the ball
Steve Hickman
Jamie Bunn
