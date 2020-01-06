Bexhill United draw with fellow high-fliers AFC Varndeanians - picture special

Photographer Justin Lycett was at the game - here are his pictures. He also took pictures of a plaque celebrating 90 years of football at The Polegrove being unveiled by the mayor of Bexhill, councillor Kathy Harmer.
Bexhill United drew 2-2 in a cracking game with fellow Division 1 promotion-chasers AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.
