Bexhill United have no 'wiggle room' in promotion battle

Bexhill United will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 to defeat to Mile Oak last week when they travel to Oakwood on Saturday.

And boss Ryan Light knows there ‘isn’t a lot of wiggle room’ left to achieve promotion.

He said: “After tough games against Littlehampton and Mile Oak last week we know that there isn’t a lot of wiggle room left if we are to achieve promotion this season, so we head to Oakwood knowing a win is vital.”

Light is hoping he has his top scorer back for tomorrow’s game, as well as other key players.

He said: “We will hopefully welcome back top scorer Jack Shonk for the first time since he picked up an nasty injury on Boxing Day.

“He is well ahead of schedule and will be assessed this week by Claire Barham, the club’s physio, but we are hopeful.

“Also returning to action this week will be Drew Greenall and Chris Rea.”

On Tuesday the Pirates visit Seaford, a team who have hit form recently.

He said: “On Tuesday night we then make the short journey to Seaford Town who have put themselves in the promotion frame in recent weeks.

"They’ve got some good players this season and I like what they are doing over there.

“We will have to be right at it to come away with maximum points.

“February is a really busy month for us with eight games scheduled in all competitions, so we may look to bring a new face or two into the squad if the possibility arises.”