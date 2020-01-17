Bexhill United hunt for 'maximum points', Little Common player manager 'expects more'

Little Common player manager Russell Eldridge ‘expects more’ from his team as they prepare to face Alfold away tomorrow.

Eldridge’s side lost 1-0 at home to AFC Uckfield Town last week and the boss was left disappointed by the defeat.

Nathan Lopez (right) has is back in the Bexhill United squad after ten months out. Picture by Derek Martin

He said: “We were disappointed with the result and performance on Saturday, despite the difficult conditions I thought we should have done better.

“It was a flat performance which lacked energy and resulted in us dropping points in a game we should have got something out of.

“It was not the best game of football and the only difference was that they scored and we didn’t.

“I expect more from the group and they know that and I expect us to bounce back in our next game.”

A win on Saturday would take the Commoners above their West Sussex opponents in the SCFL Premier table.

And Eldridge knows what his side have to work on.

He said: “Defensively we look okay but need to show more quality on the ball in possession which will help us to create more scoring opportunities.”

Little Common’s trip to Hassocks on Tuesday night was postponed – along with all other SCFL fixtures – due to Storm Brendan.

Last season’s player of the year will be back in the squad for Bexhill United tomorrow.

Nathan Lopez, who has been out with a serious injury for the past ten months, returns to the team for the match against Southwick at The Polegrove.

The Pirates have not played since January 4 following a weekend without a fixture, then Storm Brendan hitting Sussex.

Light said: “We were desperately disappointed that Wednesday night’s game against Wick was called off especially after not having a fixture last Saturday.

“Southwick always provide a decent physical contest and battled well down at their place earlier in the season to grab a late draw.

“It’s important we pick up maximum points this weekend with a very difficult trip to Littlehampton looming large on Tuesday night.”