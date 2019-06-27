Bexhill United Ladies complete epic charity walk

Bexhill United Ladies Football Club completed an epic charity walk in aid of St Michael’s Hospice last weekend.

United set themselves the task of walking 480 miles cumulatively along Bexhill seafront on Saturday and Sunday - the same distance as it is from their home pitch in Bexhill to the venue for the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon, France.

Bexhill United Ladies Football Club members in the sunshine outside the De La Warr Pavilion

They duly managed to complete the event, but it was very challenging indeed. Saturday gave the ladies glorious sunshine, although the heat only added to the intensity. Sunday provided a break from direct sunlight, but the humidity ensured the intensity continued.

In all, United had 23 different walkers on Saturday, with a further 13 on Sunday. All covered distances of three miles upwards.

The top walkers were Jen Atkins and Katie Wilde with 36 miles each, and Serena Mathews (30 miles).

It took the group nine hours to complete 243 miles on Saturday and 6.5 hours on Sunday to do the remaining 237.

Bexhill United Ladies Football Club members on Bexhill seafront with the beach and sea looking glorious in the background

As of Tuesday night, online donations were up to £447 (+£100 gift aid). It’s still possible the ladies via www.justgiving.com

A club spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the immense generosity of the public over the weekend for getting behind the event through donations, together with their moral support.”