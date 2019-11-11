Bexhill United lose to Worthing United despite second half comeback

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light admitted that Worthing United gave ‘the best performance from any visiting team this season’ as the Pirates lost 5-3 at home to Worthing United in Division One on Saturday.

Two goals from Drew Greenall and another from Craig McFarlane weren’t enough as the hosts fell to defeat.

After the match Light believed that the slow start cost his side the match.

He said: "It’s hopefully a lesson learnt today, you can’t start games as poorly as that at any level. You give yourself a mountain to climb if you do.

“Worthing played very well and had a great energy about them. It was the best performance from any team visiting the Polegrove this season.”

An uncharacteristically slow start from Bexhill and individual errors allowed Worthing to take the lead after just three minutes when a short back pass from Kyle Holden was intercepted by Dan Hills who nipped past Dan Rose in the Bexhill goal and rolled the ball home from a tight angle.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side after just six minutes when a cross from the right found Tshikume Phadagi at the far post to head home.

Despite Bexhill pushing for the goal that could get them back into the game it was the away side who extended their lead against the run of play when a swift attack down the right was squared to Hills who finished neatly into the top corner.

The second half saw the introduction of new signings Jack McClean and Jamie Crone for the home side and Bexhill began the second half on the front foot knowing that they had a mountain to climb.

The Bexhill breakthrough finally arrived when the ball was pulled back from the left and Greenall stroked the ball home from eight yards.

Immediately after the goal the Worthing goal keeper received 10 minutes in the sin bin for something he said to the referee following a collision with him and Greenall.

Greenall then got his, and his side’s, second of the game when he headed in from a Crone cross.

Disaster then struck for the home side as they pushed numbers forward in search of an equaliser Worthing broke down the right and a whipped cross took a deflection to beat Rose at his near post.

The goal seemed to knocked the wind out of the home sides sails and Worthing attacked again and again looking to add to their total.

Bexhill never gave in however and finished strongly with the ball breaking to Skipper Craig McFarlane who fired his shot into the roof of the net.

Bexhill United host Midhurst & Easebourne and the Bexhill boss is looking forward to get back on track.

He added: “We’ve been on a fantastic run, and now it’s ended we need to re focus and look get back to winning ways next Saturday.”

Bexhill United: Rose, Robertson, Wheeler, McFarlane, Hickman, Holden, Shonk, J Bunn, Greenall, S Bunn, Curran

Subs: Crone, McClean, Kalambayi