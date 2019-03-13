Bexhill United make free admission offer

Bexhill United Football Club will offer free admission for spectators at its final home game of the season.

The Pirates have decided to make the Southern Combination League Division One fixture at home to Littlehampton Town on Saturday March 30 a free admission game as a thank you to supporters, who the club says have been fabulous this season.

According to www.nonleaguematters.co.uk, Bexhill are the second best supported club in the division this season with an average attendance of 103 and a highest of 227.

With six matches to go, Bexhill sit third in the table - five points behind leaders Alfold and second-placed Steyning Town.

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Alfold 26-64 (+46 goal difference), 2 Steyning Town 26-64 (+43), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 26-59 (+55), 4 AFC Varndeanians 25-52 (+30), 5 Selsey 27-51 (+27), 6 Hailsham Town 26-38 (+8), 7 Littlehampton Town 26-38 (+3), 8 Wick 26-36 (-7), 9 Seaford Town 26-33 (-7).