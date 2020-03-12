Bexhill United manager Light - 'It's been a difficult couple of weeks'

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light was left ‘seriously frustrated’ after his side’s game against Billingshurst was postponed on Tuesday night.

Light’s men were due to host bottom-of-the-table Billingshurst on Tuesday night, however the game was called off due to an unplayable pitch.

The cancellation of the SCFL Division One game left United boss Light disappointed, but he did admit he understood the official’s ruling.

He said: “I’m seriously frustrated that Tuesday night was postponed as we were so close to the pitch being playable.

“There was just one really soft corner which the officials weren’t happy with, but I totally understand their decision as player safety should always come first.”

Bexhill United were due to play away at Oakwood last weekend, but that game was also postponed.

United boss Light admitted it’s been a troubling period without a game.

He said: “With the Saturday’s game at Oakwood last week also postponed it’s been a difficult couple of weeks trying to keep my players motivated and fit.

“Hopefully this Saturday we get the opportunity to get back out there and play some football.”

Bexhill United are scheduled to face struggling Roffey away this Saturday, a game which Light knows his team must perform well in if they are to get a result.

He said: “Roffey will be a tough test as they are fighting for points at the bottom end of the table.

“We beat them comfortably at home in October but they have a decent home record so we will have to be well organised and produce the required qualities required to win a game at this level.”