Bexhill United celebrate their opening goal against Hailsham Town

Bexhill United’s Easter victory in pictures

Bexhill United Football Club achieved its 22nd league victory of the season with a 2-0 win away to Hailsham Town on Easter Monday.

A spectacular 25-yard free kick from Jack Shonk and Drew Greenall’s strike on the stroke of half time gave third-placed Bexhill three more Southern Combination League Division One points. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Drew Greenall, scorer of Bexhill United's second goal, closes down a Hailsham Town opponent
Lewis McGuigan and Jack Shonk keep a close eye on the Hailsham player in possession
Kyle Holden on the ball
Kyle Holden drives forward from right-back
