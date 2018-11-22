Bexhill United set for two key games at top of league table

Table-topping Bexhill United Football Club is gearing up for successive home games against top four opposition.

The Pirates will host third-placed Steyning Town this coming Saturday and fourth-placed Alfold next weekend in Southern Combination League Division One.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “The next two Saturdays are really big games. As the season goes on maybe it will change, but at the moment there doesn’t seem to be anything between the top four. Then the gulf to the rest seems to be bigger than I’ve ever seen it.”

See also: * Bexhill United boss celebrates 100th game with 4-0 victory

* Bexhill United enjoying highest position for nearly 25 years

* Bexhill United beat Littlehampton Town to go top of the table

* Bexhill United net 5-0 cup victory over Worthing United



Indeed the top four are covered by just two points. Bexhill are a point above third-placed Steyning having played an extra game and between them they’ve won 22 of their 27 league matches so far.

“It’s first versus third and there will be nothing between the sides,” continued Light. “We score lots of goals, they don’t concede many goals - it’s perfectly poised to be a real humdinger of an afternoon.

“Some games hold a little bit more weight in terms of the three points than others and this has got to be one of them. We’ll go into the game in confident and positive mood.”

Bexhill have won their last six league games and kept clean sheets in their most recent three. They possess the division’s best goal difference and most prolific attack, and only Steyning have conceded less.

“This is game number 15 out of 34 and although it does seem big, it’s not make or break,” Light went on. “Three points would be great, but if we get one or nothing, it’s not the end of the world - there’s a lot more football to be played.

“We’re on a run of three clean sheets and it’s all very positive, but we need to raise our level and be the best we can be come Saturday. It’s one of those games that could go either way. We’re consistent in our performances and three points would be massive.”

Steyning are still going in the Buildbase FA Vase having come through four rounds so far and knocked two Premier Division teams out of the Sussex RUR Charity Cup.

“Defensively they’re very strong, they’re physically strong and they’ve brought in really good experience,” added Light. “I like their manager - he sets his teams out right - and they will be really strong opposition.”

Lewis McGuigan and Connor Robertson will be away, but Bexhill were hoping to bring in at least one player this week. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.