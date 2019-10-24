Bexhill United snap up prolific forward from Little Common

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light has bolstered his squad this week with the double signing of prolific striker Jaime Crone from Little Common and former Langney Wanderers and AFC Uckfield Town central defender Steve Hickman-Smith.

Crone arrives at the Polegrove having netted 11 times already this season for Common in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division and will no doubt add even more fire power to the already potent Bexhill attack.

Hickman-Smith went straight into the starting line up last weekend and had an impressive debut in Saturday’s 4-0 win at home to Roffey, scoring Bexhill’s second goal of the afternoon with a bullet header from a corner kick.

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge said on Crone’s departure: “We are obviously disappointed to lose Jamie as he has been a good servant and player for our club scoring a number of vital goals over the past seasons.

“He has a made a decision to move on and we wish him well with his football in the future.”

On Saturday, Little Common travel to bottom side Loxwood while Bexhill make the long trip to Selsey.

