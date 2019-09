Bexhill United snatched a late point when staring defeat in the face at spirited Southwick FC on Saturday.

Jack Shonk gave the Pirates the lead but it took an 85th minute strike from Lewis McGuigan to ensure the draw. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game, here are his pictures.

Charlie Curran

Jamie Bunn wins a header for Bexhill United

Harry Heath

Sammy Bunn

