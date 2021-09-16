Bexhill United victorious on historic night for club

Bexhill United celebrate Evan Archibald's goal in their historic win over Lingfield. Pictures by Joe Knight

A crowd of 189 were in a attendance to witness the first top-flight Sussex league game to be played at The Polegrove since 1994.

It was the visitors who came out of the blocks the quickest and looked lively in attack, forcing Bexhill United stopper Dan Rose into an incredible double save which drew a long ovation from the crowd.

Bexhill then got a foothold in the game and looked the more likely to break the deadlock with a goalmouth scramble, and a long range free kick from Jack Shonk that rattled the Lingfield crossbar.

A crowd of 189 were in a attendance to witness the first top-flight Sussex league game to be played at The Polegrove since 1994

The opening goal arrived for the Pirates on 32 minutes when a lofted free kick into the box fell to the feet of Shonk, who finished neatly past the outstretched keeper.

Bexhill had the ball in the net again before the break when youngster Aaron Cook slammed the ball home, but the linesman had seen another player in an offside position and it was chalked off.

Once again, at the start of the second half, Lingfield started brightly and a cross from the left was prodded home to equalise.

An even second half which swung from end to end until a good break from Bexhill ended with the Lingfield goalkeeper sliding out to the feet of Evan Archibald.

The win lifts Bexhill United up to eighth in the SCFL Premier

But the Lingers stopper couldn't grasp the ball and the prolific striker rounded him to finish and send the home crowd into raptures.

Pirates boss Ryan Light said: "I was really pleased with the performance, we were hard working, organised and had the creativity required to open them up when we needed to.

"It was great to finally be back playing at The Polegrove and the atmosphere was electric.