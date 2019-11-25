Bexhill United win after superb second performance against Arundel.

Bexhill United moved up to third in the Southern Combination Division One league table after a stunning victory at The Polegrove against promotion rivals Arundel.

On a wet and windy afternoon in Bexhill the conditions made it difficult for any free flowing football and an edgy start by both teams kept things very even in the early exchanges.

With very little goal mouth action at either end, it was Bexhill who looked like they might break the deadlock first when Jack McClean latched onto a through ball going around the Arundel keeper but his touched forced him wide, he then crossed to Sammy Bunn on the far post but the chance slipped away.

A flurry of free kicks were awarded to Arundel as the visitors started to apply pressure to the home defence with Bexhill United goalkeeper Dan Rose getting down low to his left to palm away a free kick from 20 years.

A tight first half ended with nothing between the sides.

The second half started with Arundel on the attack and starting positively.

But Bexhill soon began to take control of the game with the wind now at their backs, and the afternoons pivotal moment arrived on 55 minutes when from a corner a pin point delivery by Jamie Bunn was met by Bexhill United captain Craig McFarlane to head into the top corner.

The goal seemed to spur the home side on even more and with a good sized crowd at the Polegrove urging them on the second goal arrived when a fantastic whipped cross from the edge of the box by Drew Greenall was met by the arriving Jack McClean and the winger finished expertly with a cushioned header into the bottom corner.

With the weather now at its worst and rain falling Arundel gave themselves a lifeline and faint hope of salvaging something from the game when a cross from the right wasn’t cleared with any conviction and Ash Hawkes poked home to make it 2-1.

As the game become stretched and Arundel threw men forward Bexhill’s attacks seemed even more dangerous with Charlie Curran twice getting in behind the defence only to be thwarted by the Arundel number one.

With the game just about to head into stoppage time a brilliant counter attack from Curran down the right saw the youngster beat two men before unselfishly teeing up tone unmarked Joel Kalambayi to stroke the ball home from 8 yards out past the helpless goal keeper and to guarantee all three points would be remaining at The Polegrove.

After ther match Bexhill United manager Ryan Light was quick to praise his players.

He added: "I thought we was tremendous.

"As a team our work rate in games is second to none and we just get stronger and stronger as games progress.

"Despite the conditions I thought It was a good game between two very well equipped teams.

"When games are as tight as this it’s crucial to score first, and I’m pleased we did that."

Bexhill: Rose, Robertson, Wheeler, McFarlane, Hickman, Holden, Shonk, J.Bunn, Greenall, S.Bunn, Mclean. Subs: Curran, Crone, Foster, Saville, Kalambayi