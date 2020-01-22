Bexhill United youngster makes history

Bexhill United youngster Delight Akerejola made history for the club on Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old became the youngester ever player to make his first team debut.

The Pirates may have lost the game 3-1 to unbeaten league leaders Littlehampton Town, but it was a big night for the youngster.

The club tweeted after the game: “Akerejola makes history! Congratulations to youngster Delight Akerejola who at just 16 years and 30 days old became our clubs youngest ever first team player tonight coming on to make his senior football debut at league leaders Littlehampton.”

Manager Ryan Light was impressed with Akerejola on his debut and believes he has a good future ahead of him.

He said: “Congratulations to Delight, he’s a very dedicated, level headed lad with what looks like a bright future ahead of him in the game. He did fantastically well for the u23s last week so we felt he had earned the opportunity to travel with the first team to Littlehampton.

“For a young lad of just 16 to come on against the best team in the league and look dangerous, was very impressive.

“Physically he obviously still needs to develop but credit to his youth team coaches at Hastings Rangers and Bexhill United who have had a huge impact on his development.”