Big three days in race for the title

The Easter weekend is often a key time in the football season and it could well be for Little Common this term.

The Commoners head into the Bank Holiday fixtures seven points clear of Langney Wanderers at the top of Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One with five games left.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “I think every game of football is important, especially at this stage of the season.”

Common and Langney are both due to be in action tomorrow (Saturday) and Monday, so the title picture could well become somewhat clearer by this time next week.

The Commoners are at home to Billingshurst tomorrow and away to Bexhill United on Monday, while Langney are at home to Wick and then away to Hailsham Town.

Common, who like Langney have already secured one of the three promotion spots, need nine points from the remaining 15 available to be crowned champions.

So if they match Langney’s results over Easter, Common could clinch the title with a victory at Seaford Town next weekend. There’s an outside chance they could even wrap it up this weekend, but only if they pick up three more points than Langney.

“I’m sure there are people that are speaking about certain things that could be happening over the next couple of weeks, but that’s certainly not crossed our mind at all,” continued Eldridge.

“Two games in three days, and we’ll have to make sure we look after ourselves and prepare for the two games.

“That may mean a bit of rotation and to make sure we’re fresh and give ourselves the best chance of getting the results we want to get.”

Common’s remarkable points-per-game average of 2.62 is the joint eighth best of any step 1-6 club in the country.

Their +71 goal difference is the best of anyone in the entire league, the 98 league goals they’ve scored is bettered only by Langney and the 27 they’ve conceded is the division’s best defensive record.

Common also possess the division’s leading scorer. Lewis Hole has now netted 33 league goals and is within one of hitting the magic 40 mark in all competitions.

Little Common’s remaining league fixtures: March 31 Billingshurst (h), April 2 Bexhill United (a), April 7 Seaford Town (a), April 14 Lingfield (h), April 21 Langney Wanderers (a).

