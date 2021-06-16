Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Who do Brighton play first, what date, when are the Crystal Palace matches?

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter

Albion will kick-off the new campaign in just 59 days on August 14 just a few weeks after the Euro 2020 final - where England will surely hold aloft the trophy at a sun-kissed Wembley Stadium.

That may or may not happen of course but what is certain is that the Premier League never sits idle for long and Brighton will once more compete in the top flight for a club record breaking fifth consecutive season after Graham Potter safely guided them to a 16th placed finish last season.

Hopefully Brighton will be refreshed come kick-off on August 14. The Albion looked dead on their feet in their final Premier League match of last season at Arsenal where they suffered a 2-0 loss at the Emirates. It followed the emotional high of beating Premier League champs Man City 3-2 at the Amex.

Brighton's 2021/22 fixtures in full

It was relentless and bizarre campaign that saw almost two seasons rolled into one and for all but the last couple of matches, played out in vast, empty stadia. The pandemic stopped the world in it’s tracks but not it seemed Premier League football.

Brighton badly needed the break. The players were exhausted and even Potter admitted after Arsenal that he felt worn-out and under the weather after a relentless and intense period of football.

Other than a smattering of players at the Euros - and Moises Caideo in the Copa America - the players will have had a chance to rest and recover on their chosen hot spots and beaches and resorts and look forward to preparing to face Burnley away on the opening day of the season.

Graham Potter's men make the journey to Turf Moor on Saturday, August, 14 before hosting their first top-tier match at the Amex the following Saturday, with recently promoted Watford heading down to the south coast.

Premier League first week fixtures

Back-to-back home games sees Albion take on Everton at home on August 21, before a two-week break for international fixtures.

Albion play away at a newly promoted team upon the return from the break, heading to Brentford on Saturday, September 11.

Albion travel to old rivals Crystal Palace on September 25 and Palace will be at the Amex on January 15.

Christmas sees Brentford make their way to the Amex on Boxing Day, before they round off 2021 on Tuesday 28 at Chelsea.

2022 kicks off on New Year's Day at Everton, with the third round fixtures of the Emirates FA Cup taking place over the weekend of Saturday, January 8.

Manchester United are the penultimate home fixture (May 7), before they play the final away game at Leeds United on Sunday, May 15.