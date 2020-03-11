Brighton join race for Scottish starlet and Leeds target West Ham midfielder - gossip

The transfer window is shut until the summer but Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of deals.

Blades favourites to sign Henderson: Sheffield United are ranked as favourites to sign Dean Henderson this summer at 11/8 with Sky Bet. (Sky Bet)

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is believed to be keen on young Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton

Brighton scouting SPFL starlet: Brighton and Hove Albion are competing to sign Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton with QPR, Bayern Leverkusen and Wolfsburg also keen. (The Sun)

Clarets join the race for Dickie: Burnley are monitoring the progress of Oxford United defender Rob Dickie alongside Southampton and Leeds United. (TEAMTalk)

Sidibe wants Goodison stay: Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe, currently on loan at Everton, says he wants to move to Goodison Park on a permanent basis. (RMC Sport)

Toon star wanted by Gunners: Arsenal want to sign Newcastle Uniteds Miguel Almiron, however face stiff competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan. (Reports in Paraguay)

Hot water: Danny Drinkwater could return to Chelsea three months ahead in advance following an alleged bust-up with Aston Villa winger Jota in training.

Reds not giving up hope: Liverpool remain hopeful of signing Anderlecht forward Jeremy Doku, despite a previous move falling through for the 17-year-old. (Het Nieuwsblad)

The race for Bellingham is hotting up: Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is trying to help the club sign Jude Bellingham having met his parents when they visited the training ground on Monday. (Daily Star)

Cullen attracting firm interest: Leeds United are keen on West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen, though face competition from Norwich City, Bournemouth and West Brom. (Daily Mail)

Magpies set to move on Gunter: Newcastle United are set to rival Sevilla for Hellas Verona defender Koray Gunter, a player the Magpies have watched several times this season. (Estadio Deportivo)