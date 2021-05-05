Champions! Hollington get point they need for title
Hollington needed a point to be crowned champions of the Mid Sussex League premier division when they faced Willingdon – and they got it.
Facing sixth-placed Willingdon at home, the game got off to a slow start and the Lions were let off the hook after Willingdon had a goal disallowed.
Although the Lions only needed a point, they went all out to try to get the three points, however they couldn’t break down Willingdon’s defence.
The urgency stepped up in the second half, with both teams looking to grab a goal.
Hollington were becoming desperate and their work paid off in the 73rd minute.
The Lions were awarded a free kick just outside the box, it was taken quickly and the ball fell to Jamie Crone who flicked it into Lewis Mcguigan, and the centre back tapped it into the back of the net.
The home side’s job was now just to see the game out.
Willingdon equalised in the last minute of the game, when a long throw in came into the box and was headed home. But the full time whistle blew just as Hollington kicked off to confirm the Lions end the season above Balcombe and with the league title.