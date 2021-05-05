Champions! Hollington get point they need for title

Hollington Utd - champions! Picture: Joe Knight

Facing sixth-placed Willingdon at home, the game got off to a slow start and the Lions were let off the hook after Willingdon had a goal disallowed.

Although the Lions only needed a point, they went all out to try to get the three points, however they couldn’t break down Willingdon’s defence.

The urgency stepped up in the second half, with both teams looking to grab a goal.

Hollington were becoming desperate and their work paid off in the 73rd minute.

The Lions were awarded a free kick just outside the box, it was taken quickly and the ball fell to Jamie Crone who flicked it into Lewis Mcguigan, and the centre back tapped it into the back of the net.

The home side’s job was now just to see the game out.