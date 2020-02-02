Chelsea winger steals the show as Blue cruise to West Ham win

Chelsea winger Erin Cuthbert stole the show as the Blues cruised past West Ham 8-0 at Cherry Reds Records Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Maren Mjelde and Bethany England’s early strikes put their side in control before Sophie Ingle scored in the 45th minute to give the Blues a three-goal half-time lead.

Blues’ domination continued in the second period as England and Mjelde added to their tallies while the creative Cuthbert, substitutes Ramona Bachmann and Emily Murphy also scored.

The hosts took the lead in the seventh minute when winger Mjelde profited from a defensive gaffe as she pounced on a loose ball before slotting home.

Within five minutes, Chelsea’s lead was doubled when Cuthbert’s defence-cutting pass found England who dribbled past Courtney Brosnan to score into an empty net.

The visitors had appeals for a penalty turned down in the 35th minute when defender Grace Fisk collided with Carly Telford.

Just on the stroke of half-time, the Blues added a third when Cuthbert’s corner found Sophie Ingle who headed home.

In the 52nd minute, Cuthbert managed to get her name on the scoresheet. Her strike from outside the box found its way into the net.

England scored another with 56 minutes on the board, heading the ball into the net from a Cuthbert corner.

Four minutes after England’s goal, Mjelde scored her second, coolly finishing Jonna Andersson’s cross.

Another defensive error in the 87th minute saw Bachmann score before Murphy found the net in the first minute of stoppage time to make it eight.