College links with Chelsea Foundation and Eastbourne Borough for football trials

Footballers at Bexhill College

The trials were expected to take place in March but unfortunately had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions which had been imposed upon grassroots football nationally.

The new trial dates are listed below and each of the first round of trials will take place at Bexhill College before a final trial taking place at Eastbourne Borough on Wednesday, June 30, with timings to be confirmed to the successful trialists.

Men’s trial dates - Tuesday 8/6/21 16:30 – 18:00; Wednesday 16/6/21 16:30 – 18:00

Ladies trial dates - Wednesday 9/6/21 16:30 – 18:00

Any applicants who wish to attend the trials should complete the application form. On receiving your application, the college will contact you to inform you of the date and time of your trial.

Please note that for any unsuccessful trialists, their place at the college and on their chosen courses will not be affected. The Football Academy will also conduct one final trial in September for any unsuccessful trialists or late applicants.

Apply online at www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk/docs2/about/sports_academy_form.shtml – the application form can also be found on the ‘Sports Academy’ section of the Bexhill College website.