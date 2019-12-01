Comfortbale afternoon for Sidley United as Cornford hits four

​Charlie Cornford plundered a four goal salvo as Sidley United enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in the Mid Sussex Championship.

The Blues were 9-0 winners when the sides met on the opening day of the season and it didn't take long for the floodgates to open here as a deflection took Cornford through on goal to finish on 11 minutes.

Playing on the left, Cornford was always a threat and he got his second on 28 minutes after a clever run got him through again and he dinked a lovely finish over the visiting goalkeeper.

Mile Oak couldn't get past the halfway line and it was no surprise when Cornford completed his hat-trick on 42 minutes as he got through once more and finished well. Sean Baldwin then struck a left foot finish on 44 minutes to give the Blues a comfortable advantage at the break.

Just 30 seconds into the second half Cornford rolled home Sidley's fifth goal via the inside of the post. But as per the previous week with the game effectively over at this stage the second half lacked the same tempo as the first.

Oak goalkeeper Bako Xhemal made a couple of good saves to deny Cornford and debutant Callum Jones while for the second week in a row Danny Ellis was denied by the woodwork before the pick of the goals was scored by Ash Elphick on 82 minutes after a very clever dummy by Lee Carey played him in on goal and he finished low into the far corner of the net.

Frustratingly the Blues' clean sheet disappeared on 87 minutes as Pat Rose hooked home via the post for the visitors but this was a minor disappointment on an otherwise comfortable afternoon as Sidley consolidated their place at the top of the table.

Next week Sidley travel to third placed Crawley Devils.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Walker, Elliott-Noye, McEniry, Saunders (Jones), Wells (Westlake), Bristow (Elphick), Ellis, Cornford, Carey, Baldwin.