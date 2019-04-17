Common and Saints celebrate cup glory

Two more cup finals involving East Sussex Football League clubs took place at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC, this week.

Little Common III lifted the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup following a 2-1 victory over AFC Hollington last night (Tuesday).

In a clash between Division Five’s top two, Common went two-up in the opening 20 minutes through Sam Slayford and Connor Morton before Hollington pulled one back in the second half.

See also: * Two league title hopefuls beaten on dramatic afternoon

* Battle’s national cup final to be played at League One ground

* Updated: Hollington United key man to be available for county cup final after all

* Hastings United boss: The most dominant we’ve been for a long time



The previous night, Sovereign Saints II edged past Welcroft Park Rangers by the same score in the ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup decider.

A Chris Williams double, including a late winner, gave Division Four team Saints the silverware at the expense of their Division Five opponents.

Four league matches were played on Saturday.

In the Premier Division, fourth-placed Sedlescombe Rangers ended their league campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to fifth-placed Robertsbridge United.

The goals of Ryan Edwards and Dane Smith for Sedlescombe were matched by Charlie Burns and Curtis Coombes for Robertsbridge.

Punnetts Town were crowned Division One champions after second-placed Wadhurst United were beaten 5-3 away to The JC Tackleway.

A Ryan Bateman hat-trick wasn’t enough for Wadhurst as the goals of Kale Williams (2), Josh Eaton, Callum Fisher and Toby Payne lifted Tackleway up to third.

Rock-a-Nore moved within touching distance of the Division Two title courtesy of a 5-3 success at home to fourth-placed Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Two goals each from Nathan Phillips and Reece Johnson, and one by Rikki White gave Rock-a-Nore victory despite having a man sent-off.

The Rocks remain third, but are now level on points with leaders St Leonards Social II and second-placed Battle Baptists II, both of whom have finished their fixtures.

Rock-a-Nore therefore need a point or better from their last game, away to sixth-placed Catsfield this coming Saturday, to finish top.

Peche Hill Select ended their campaign in style with a 10-0 win away to Robertsbridge United II, which moved them up to fifth.

Danny Woodley, Ashley Russell and Kieran Martin struck twice each, and Jamie White, Sean Kelly, Korben Nesbit and Nathan Russell were also on the scoresheet.

There were also five games in the ESFL Supplementary Cup Competition on Saturday.

In group A, Sovereign Saints II won 7-4 away to Burwash via four goals from Chris Williams, two from Jordon Funnell and one from Keiran Manning. Liam Baker netted a hat-trick for Burwash and Nathan Chandler got the other.

Division Five side Hooe prevailed 2-1 at home to Division Three outfit Magham Down. Liam Elphick and Aiden Pierce scored for Hooe.

Sandhurst won 2-1 at home to AFC Hollington in group B via the finishing of James Chambers and Jamie Young.

A Curtis Eyres hat-trick and one from Rory Collins gave Herstmonceux II a 4-1 success away to Sedlescombe Rangers III in group C. Reece Mitchell nabbed Sedlescombe’s consolation.

In the same group, Ticehurst won 6-4 at home to Parkfield. A Jack Savage hat-trick, and one apiece from Joshua Jevon, Toby Tapp and Adam Brotherwood gave Ticehurst the victory.

Three league matches and the four Supplementary Cup Competition quarter-finals are on the agenda for this coming Saturday, followed by the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup final between Sedlescombe and Robertsbridge at The Pilot Field next Tuesday.