Common hit century of league goals again

Little Common Football Club has scored a century of league goals for the second successive season.

The Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders reached three figures in style with a Sam Ellis special to wrap up a 2-0 win away to Bexhill United on Easter Monday.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “To get 100 league goals in one season is good, but two seasons on the trot is fantastic.

“I think it just shows the quality we have in that final third, but it’s everybody that contributes to that. We like to get the ball down and create opportunities, and I’m absolutely delighted with that.”

Common ended last term with 103 league goals and with four games to go in the current campaign, they have every chance of eclipsing that figure.

The Commoners are the second highest scorers in the entire Southern Combination League and their extraordinary +73 goal difference is the best of anyone.

It’s not just going forward where Common have excelled, though. The 27 goals they’ve conceded is comfortably the fewest of anyone in their division and no team in the Premier Division has let in less.

Common secured one of the three promotion places last month and six points from their remaining four league games will be enough to clinch the title.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 30-79 (+73 goal difference), 2 Langney Wanderers 30-72 (+59), 3 Lingfield 29-64 (+52), 4 Ringmer 31-58 (+29), 5 BEXHILL UNITED 30-52 (+24), 6 Mile Oak 30-51 (+13), 7 Wick 29-50 (+28), 8 Selsey 28-40 (+2), 9 St Francis Rangers 29-40 (-14).

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)