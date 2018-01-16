Common keen to seize second chance in cup

Little Common Football Club will be eager to make the most of a second chance in a home cup clash tonight (Tuesday).

The Commoners will entertain Ringmer in a replayed Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup first round tie. Kick-off at The Oval is 7.45pm.

The match was abandoned after 87 minutes due to a floodlight failure at the first time of asking on Tuesday September 12, with Ringmer leading 3-1 at the time.

The league subsequently ordered the game to be replayed in full and a date was set for late October, but Ringmer appealed that decision to the FA, unsuccessfully, hence the delay.

The teams faced each other at the same venue in the league just 10 days ago and Ringmer ended Common’s run of 10 consecutive home league wins with a 3-2 victory.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s a game we want to win because it’s a league cup and every team in the league will think they’ve got an opportunity to win the cup or get to the final - and we’re no different to every team left in it.”

Common are four points clear at the top of the league after winning 3-2 at home to bottom club Southwick on Saturday, despite playing most of the match with 10 men.

Ringmer, who haven’t drawn any of their 23 league fixtures, also won at the weekend - 2-1 at home to Steyning Town - to remain 22 points and seven places behind Common.

The winners of tonight’s match will be away to Storrington in round two and that match is expected to take place next Tuesday night - the same night that the first three quarter-finals are scheduled for, including Bexhill United’s visit from AFC Varndeanians.