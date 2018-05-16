Common player to feature on FA Cup final ball

A Little Common Football Club player will have his name on the Emirates FA Cup final matchball.

Harry Saville will be featured on the ball to be used in the showdown between Manchester United and Chelsea at Wembley tomorrow (Saturday).

The FA has placed the names of 137 goalscorers from this season’s competition on the Nike Ordem V cup final ball for the 137th edition of the showpiece fixture.

The Ball For All celebrates players from step six of the National League System through to the Premier League, who all share the accolade of being a goalscorer in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

The names included represent goalscorers from every round, from the extra preliminary round through to the semi-finals, and include a selection of the season’s most memorable and impactful strikes.

Saville has been selected for his goal in Common’s extra preliminary round tie against Eastbourne United AFC in early August, and joins the likes of Alexis Sánchez and Willian, who both scored decisive goals for this season’s finalists.

Saville’s goal, incidentally, gave Common a second half lead against their landlords before Eastbourne came back to win 2-1 with an added time winner.

That was Common’s first ever game in the world famous competition and it turned out to be the skilful Saville’s only goal of the Macron Store Southern Combination League club’s double-winning season.

Andy Ambler, The FA’s director of professional game relations, said: “One of the most special things about The Emirates FA Cup is that a goalscorer in the extra preliminary round shares the same accolade as some of football’s most famous names.

“Over three thousand goals have been scored in this season’s competition, from all levels of the football pyramid, and the 137 from across the country are representative of all who have contributed to this season’s competition.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)