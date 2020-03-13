Coronavirus: East Sussex Football League will carry on - but situation could evolve

There are no plans to cancel East Sussex Football League fixtures yet but the situation could evolve.

East Sussex League fixture secretary Kevin Bray said: "We've had emails from the Sussex FA and so far the advice has been to stop handshakes.

"We have to be guided by what comes down from the FA and the Sussex to do with Coronavirus. It depends what happens at government level as well.

"I can remember with Foot and Mouth (in 2001) everyone was told not to travel and we had to cancel the season. It may come down to that, it's a very fluid thing at the moment."

