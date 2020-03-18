Coronavirus: Mid Sussex Football League announces contingency plan for season

The Mid Sussex Football League have confirmed that they have a contingency plan to resolve the current season if fixtures are unable to recommence by April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FA have advised that all grassroots football in England is to be postponed for the foreseeable future.

A statement from MSFL confirmed that if the league was unable to resume then the entire season would be abandoned.

And the league also stated that, even if the current campaign could not be completed, 'divisional title will be awarded along with promotion'.

A statement from the league sent to all clubs said: "At an emergency board meeting of the MSFL on Tuesday it was agreed that unless fixtures were able to recommence by April 4 we would have no option other than to abandon the entire fixture programme for the 2019-20 season.

"In any event, we have had to take the decision that all cup competitions are cancelled with immediate effect.

"In the event that league fixtures are abandoned it is the intention that final league positions will be decided by calculating the average points obtained per match for each team and adding that to the total achieved to date for each remaining match.

"For example, a team having accumulated 20 points from ten matches with six matches remaining will be given a total of 32 points.

"Divisional titles will be awarded along with promotion as appropriate. There will be no enforced relegation imposed on clubs.

"I would like to assure you that we have looked at all the options for completing the season but at this time it is looking highly unlikely that this will be possible."