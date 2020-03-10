Coronavirus: The latest from Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Arsenal's trip to the Amex Stadium

With matches across Europe to be played behind closed doors this week because of coronavirus concerns, we check the latest information from Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League match against Arsenal.

Sporting events in Europe have been impacted by the vurus, with fixtures being played without fans or even postponed.

Manchester United's Europa League tie at LASK will be behind closed doors following advice from the Austrian government. Wolves' Europa League match at Olympiakos this Thursday will also be in a near-empty stadium.

Football fixtures from the top two divisions in Spain and France will be played behind closed doors. La Liga acted on advice given from Spain's ministry of health, while the French government has banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

As it stands, the Premier League will carry on as normal with Brighton set to welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

A statement from Brighton said, "We are continuing to closely monitor the situation with regard to coronavirus, and as a result we are introducing additional measures to continue to minimise risks to our club, players, staff and supporters.

"For supporters planning on attending our match with Arsenal on Saturday, we will provide hand sanitisers where possible and antibacterial hand wash in all washrooms in the stadium, subject to the supplies available to us."

Supporters can also bring travel-sized hand sanitisers into the stadium (up to 100ml) in a clear plastic container. Fans will not be allowed to gather by the players entrance and route to and from the stadium.

The club added, "We also ask all supporters to take personal responsibility for their hygiene, and importantly ask any supporter who has returned from one of the locations or is displaying symptoms that are consistent with the virus to ensure they familiarise themselves with the government’s advice on self-isolation.

"We will continue to liaise closely with the relevant authorities and follow Government, NHS and Premier League advice."

The club's guidelines for the Arsenal match are:

— encouraging good hand hygiene, including regular washing with soap and water particularly when switching locations or travelling around

— when washing hands with soap and water isn’t possible, using hand sanitisers as an alternative

— encouraging cashless and contactless payments, where possible, across the stadium

— postponing pre-match mascots walking out with the team, and pre-match centre-circle sponsors photographs

— standing down Gully, Sally and Sammy mascots until further notice

— cancelling post-match man-of-the-match presentations in 1901 Club

— restricting direct physical contact, such as handshakes, hugging, high-fives, and so on

— ensuring good hygiene in and around office spaces, particularly areas such as desks, computers, kitchens, and so on

— restricting non-essential internal and external meetings at both our stadium and training ground

— encouraging as many meetings as possible to be conducted via Skype or conference calls to limit non-essential travel

— minimising risks from external visitors via a self-certification process, and holding essential meetings away from main office areas

— postponing all player appearances across both our men’s and women’s squads

— restricting all non-essential access to stadium and training ground areas regularly used by our various men’s and women’s playing squads

— restricting players posing for selfies and signing autographs pre-match and post-match at the stadium

The club added, "We would also ask our supporters to help us implement these measures — which we hope will only be for the short term – by cooperating with, and respecting, the temporary restrictions and more limited access to our property, players and staff we are implementing."