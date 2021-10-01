Covid and fuel shortage combine to stop Little Common and Bexhill in their tracks

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge

They’re issues affecting the whole country – and sure enough Covid and the fuel shortage combined to hit Little Common and Bexhill this week.

Common had to bow out of the FA Vase after Covid cases at the club meant they had to forfeit their tie with Fisher.

And the fuel shortage caused matches, including Bexhill’s trip to Peacehaven to be called off, denying the Pirates a chance to put an FA Vase exit to Athletic Newham behind them.

Both sides will look to get back in action in the coming days – fuel permitting. Common go to Broadbridge Heath tomorrow while Bexhill make the same trip on Tuesday.

Common boss Russell Eldridge said: “We were naturally disappointed last week having to forfeit the FA Vase game because of a Covid outbreak in the squad.

“We tried everything to fulfil the fixture by dual-signing players but we couldn’t make this work. Thankfully those that were hit with the virus are okay and are recovering. We always like to test ourselves against opposition from other leagues and having played Fisher previously we were looking forward to it.

“We know we are entering a vital month of fixtures and as a group we need to be hard working throughout to ensure we continue with positive results. We won’t take anything for granted and know that we have to prepare right for every game.”

Bexhill went out to Newham on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Light said: “It’s disappointing to exit any cup competition, especially on penalties but the league is our 100 per cent focus this season and making sure we continue to perform well and pick up as many points as possible in our first season at step five.”

The Pirates took the lead when Joel Kalambayi crossed for Jack Shonk to score.

Bexhill went 2-0 up early in the second half with a cross-come-shot from Shonk from 35 yards.