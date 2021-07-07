LiveCrawley's Gareth Southgate's leads England to Euro 2020 final against Italy - live

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:54 am

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy.

Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate

England v Italy - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch

  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
  • England kick off against Italy at 8pm
  • Gatwick to rename South Terminal
  • Matalan sells out of Southgate polka dot ties.
  • Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
Euro 2020 final - England v Italy
This is how Gatwick Airport's South terminal might look if they honour Gareth Southgate after Euro 2020

Gatwick Airport have 'reveleaed' how their new 'Southgate' Terminal might look if England win the Euros.

Gareth Southgate: A great manager, a great leader, the Pride of Crawley and Sussex and a fashion icon - video message

During the Euro 2020 tournament, Gareth Southgate has not only proven he is a great football mind.

Great to see Gareth yesterday!

Gareth Southgate visits Crawley Observer team in County Mall along with readers - picture special

Crawley Observers readers came out to visit our team in County Mall Shopping Centre - and a special guest also made an appearance.

Donate to St Catherine’s Hospice with Gareth!

Spotted Crawley St Catherine's fundraiser

Help Daniel Armstrong raise money to support St Catherine’s Hospice (Crawley)

This is what the Crawley Borough Council leader said about a Gareth Southgate statue in town - what do you think?

Crawley Borough Council leader Peter Lamb has not ruled out the possibility of a Gareth Southgate Statue in Crawley.

'Looking at that man there, he's everything a leader should be' - Praise for Gareth Southgate

Gary Neville praised Gareth Southgate after England reached the Euro 2020 final with an extra-time win over Denmark.

