Cup final picture special

Wadhurst United Football Club produced a tremendous turnaround to clinch the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup.

The East Sussex League Division One title hopefuls recovered from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Division Three champions Bexhill Rovers in the final at The Pilot Field on Monday night. Pictures by Simon Newstead

