Defender plays in goal but Hollington United win again

Hollington United Football Club defied the absence of a dozen players to grind out a very good victory yesterday (Easter Monday).

The Lions won 1-0 in a very scrappy affair away to fourth-placed Lindfield courtesy of a great first half header from Dominic Clarke.

Third-placed Hollington now trail second-placed Balcombe, who lost 3-1 at home to fifth-placed Forest Row, on goal difference having played two less matches.

Hollington also expect to be awarded the points for their recent game at home to Buxted, when the opposition failed to field a team, which would leave them needing one point from their last two fixtures to secure the runners-up spot.

With a staggering 12 players unavailable through injury or work, the Lions would have been forgiven for faltering with a makeshift team featuring experienced defender Sean Ray in goal and his son Jordan Ray making his first start for the club.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “It was a fantastic result considering the circumstances. Having to play away again on a bank holiday (having travelled to Burgess Hill Albion on the August bank holiday), I feel was unfair, especially after the week we’ve had (winning the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup last Wednesday and playing a league fixture on Saturday).

“But once again this bunch of players have put in a proper shift and come away with three points.

“So what a week this football club has had. Only downside of the week is the injury list, which up to tonight includes Frazer Fitchett, Sam White, Kian Moynes, Ross Southwood, Dommy Clarke, Dan Hull, Jay Tomlin, Jan Bailey and Allan McMinigal. So the club physio will be busy this week.”

Mid Sussex League Premier Division top four (played-points): 1 Cuckfield Rangers 25-67 (+67 goal difference), 2 Balcombe 25-56 (+56), 3 HOLLINGTON UNITED 23-56 (+40), 4 Lindfield 25-49 (+43).

Hollington will face eighth-placed Rotherfield in their final home game of the season this coming Saturday. Kick-off at Gibbons Field is 2pm.

Attention will then turn to the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup final against runaway Championship winners Charlwood at Hassocks FC next Tuesday, kick-off 7.30pm.