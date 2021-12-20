Depleted Westfield seen off in extra time by high-flying AFC Ringmer

Josh Pickering was on the scoresheet for Westfield in their extra time defeat to high-flying AFC Ringmer in the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup

With four players pulling out on the morning of the game trough Covid and work commitments, the Westies travelled very light to the Caburn Community Stadium. Despite this, Westfield probably put in one of their best performances of the season.

The game started slowly and Ringmer duly took the lead when a corner wasn’t cleared and the Ringmer forward spun and beat Tom Marshall low from six yards.

Ringmer had the lion share of possession, with Westfield threatening on the counter, and Josh Pickering stung the keepers hands on more than one occasion.

Westfield’s equaliser came on 20 minutes. Stefan Davies was felled in the box following a long throw and penalty expert Pickering stepped up and put the ball just out of the keeper’s reach.

Ringmer probed and pushed and Marshall made a couple of cracking saves. It was Westfield however who could have led at half-time. A lovely ball from Martyn Durrant found Pickering at the back post, who in turn laid the ball across the six yard box. No one was there to meet it however.

Some fantastic football from Ringmer early in the second half led to them taking the lead.

It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Westfield snatched the equaliser. Cameron Woodley tapped in at the back post after some lovely build up play, taking the tie to extra time.

In extra time Ringmer dominated the game and didn’t really give the away side a chance. They went on to score a further two goals.

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "We had a game plan and it worked for 90 minutes. We frustrated Ringmer and hit them on the counter.

"Over the 120 minutes I have no complaints about the score as they deserved it. In extra time they were very good at keeping the ball and finished the chances.