Brighton were at St James's Park this afternoon.

Derren Howard’s player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Newcastle United

Brighton played out a hard fought 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.

They dominated the first half and then had to hold firm for the final 20 minutes.

1. Mat Ryan 7/10

Solid once again and a great save in the first half to deny Almiron

1. Mat Ryan 7/10

Solid once again and a great save in the first half to deny Almiron
2. Adam Webster 8-10

Excellent at the back and drove forward with purpose.

2. Adam Webster 8-10

Excellent at the back and drove forward with purpose.
3. Lewes Dunk 8-10

Enjoyed a tussle with Joelinton. Commanding and comfortable on the ball. Excellent range of passing.

3. Lewes Dunk 8-10

Enjoyed a tussle with Joelinton. Commanding and comfortable on the ball. Excellent range of passing.
4. Dan Burn 7-10

Brighton's Dan Burn play against his boyhood club Newcastle United (getty)

4. Dan Burn 7-10

Brighton's Dan Burn play against his boyhood club Newcastle United (getty)
