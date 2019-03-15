Double celebration for progessive club

Sedlescombe Rangers Football Club has retained its FA Charter Standard status for the fifth consecutive year.

The FA Charter Standard programme is an FA accreditation scheme open to all grassroots clubs and leagues.

It aims to raise standards in the grassroots game, supporting the development of clubs and leagues, recognising and rewarding commitment, quality and achievement.

Charter Standard accreditation is for clubs who can be proud to be places where people want to play. These are the clubs who demonstrate they offer well-run and sustainable football.

Not only are Sedlescombe a Charter Standard club, but they also hold Charter Standard development club status, which is aimed at clubs who are enhancing the quality and scope of their football offering.

Earlier in the year, Sedlescombe Rangers were approved by the Sussex County Football Association as an SSE Wildcats Centre.

This is an initiative started by the FA and SSE designed to inspire girls aged 5-11 to be involved in the sport.

SSE Wildcats girls’ football clubs provide girls with regular opportunities to play football and take part in organised sessions in a fun and engaging environment created exclusively for girls.

Sedlescombe are delighted to have been approved as a Wildcats Centre, joining an exclusive list of clubs not only in the county, but also nationally.

Sessions will start from early April, dates and locations to be confirmed. If this is of interest and you would like to be kept informed, please email info@sedlescomberangersfc.co.uk

Sedlescombe chairman Nick Gardner said: “It is fantastic news that Sedlescombe Rangers FC has once again secured Charter Standard accreditation in 2019, the benchmark set by the FA that demonstrates excellence in the way a football club operates and is administered.

“As only one of a small handful of accredited clubs in the area, we continue to work tirelessly to ensure our club runs as effectively as possible, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

“Alongside our Charter Standard success, it’s with great pleasure to report that our club has been awarded SSE Wildcats Centre status following a stringent selection process completed by Sussex FA.

“This FA initiative opens up a great opportunity for dedicated football coaching for girls aged 5-11. The centre will be supported by fully certified club coaches, including an experienced female coach as the lead co-ordinator, so players and parents can be confident that the sessions will be fun, safe and educational.

“Our continued success and growth are down to the amazing support provided by our mini-army of volunteers and generous sponsors.

“Sedlescombe Rangers FC is a true community-orientated club that continuously works to improve and develop, so if you would to get involved, sponsor us or find out more in general, please do get in touch.”

Email Info@sedlescomberangersfc.co.uk or visit www.sedlescomberangersfc.co.uk