East Sussex Football League: Goals galore in cup clashes

There were goals galore in round two of the East Sussex Football League’s flagship knockout competition last weekend.

Five ties in the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup produced 32 goals, nine of them in Sidley United’s 6-3 extra-time success away to Icklesham Casuals.

Billy Kirkham on the ball for Rye Town against Hawkhurst United

A Sean Baldwin hat-trick - all of them in the additional half-hour - and one goal each from Kingsley Parsons, Lee Carey and Arron Scrace eventually got Premier Division team Sidley past Division One high-flyers Icklesham.

Bexhill AAC also scored six in a 6-1 success away to Mountfield United. Charlie Morgan (2), Andy Atkin, Darren Witham and Jared Lusted were among the scorers for Premier Division side AAC against Division One opposition. Daniel Rootes retaliated.

Hollington United II scraped through 5-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw away to fellow Division One outfit Crowhurst. Danny Turner, Cameren Woodley and Grant Payne were the Hollington scorers.

The other two games both ended in 3-2 home wins. Rye Town prevailed in an all-Premier Division affair against Hawkhurst United courtesy of two Charlie Stevens strikes and one from Sammy Foulkes. Casey Ham and Gregory Daniel struck for the Hawks.

Rye Town midfielder Chris Gould in possession against Hawkhurst United

Northiam 75, from the Premier Division, triumphed by the same score against The JC Tackleway, of Division One. Kale Williams and Josh Eaton scored for Tackleway.

There was also no shortage of goals in the two Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup second round matches which went ahead.

Rock-a-Nore won 3-2 away to St Leonards Social II in a meeting between the teams lying second and third in Division Two.

Victoria Baptists were 6-2 victors in an all-Division Three affair away to Bexhill Broncos. Joshua Macdonald (2), Samuel Killeen, Samuel Astle, Patrick Ighavvongbe were among the scorers for Victoria.

Rye Town and Hawkhurst United tussle for possession at Rye Rugby Club

Premier Division leaders Battle Baptists received a walkover in their Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup second round tie at home to Worthing Borough after the opposition failed to show.

As for the league, Wadhurst United went top of Division One despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bexhill United II.

Matt Harman and Ryan Bateman scored for unbeaten Wadhurst, who are a point clear of second-placed Punnetts Town and third-placed Icklesham having played less matches than both. James Turner and Dominic Hayles netted for a Bexhill side which is up a position to sixth.

There was also one match in Division Two and Wittersham moved up to fourth courtesy of a 4-1 success at home to Robertsbridge United II. Austin Galea nabbed the Robertsbridge consolation.

Holders Rye Town edged out Hawkhurst United 3-2 in the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup

The two Division Three fixtures both resulted in home victories.

Second-bottom Orington pulled off a very good 5-1 triumph against fifth-placed Bexhill AAC II via two Ashley Jamieson goals, and one apiece for Thomas Benford, Andy Swindles and Thomas Blything. Aaron Durling replied for AAC.

Sandhurst are up to sixth after winning 3-1 against Magham Down. Jason Baldock, Jamie Young and Craig Walsh were on target for the Kent outfit, while Jeremy Hover retaliated.

The table has been revised following the withdrawal of Pebsham Sibex.

Hampden Park remain four points clear at the top of Division Four following a 6-1 win at home to seventh-placed West Hill United.

William Coles plundered a hat-trick, Jake Barker bagged a brace and Tyler Barker also netted for the leaders against a West Hill side whose goal was scored by Tyler Smith.

Second-placed Northiam 75 II, who have two games in hand on Hampden Park, kept up the pressure with a 4-1 victory away to Sedlescombe Rangers III.

Strikes by Hayden Reed (2), Joe Millar and Alex Neville gave Northiam a seventh league win out of nine. Edward Manford Keen struck for Sedlescombe.

Third-placed Sovereign Saints II narrowly prevailed 2-1 away to second-bottom Battle Baptists III, whose goal was scored by Jamie Crouch.

Fourth-placed Cranbrook Town were the day’s highest scorers after winning 7-2 at home to Parkfield. Wayne Beeney netted a hat-trick, Ben Cooper struck twice and Thomas Budd also scored for Cranbrook, while Oliver Truman and Reece Lowdell found the net for Parkfield.

Icklesham Casuals II climbed above Parkfield into the top half via a 2-1 success away to Ticehurst, for whom Jack Savage was on target.

The three title contenders in Division Five all won and remain separated by just three points.

Little Common III stay three points clear at the summit following a narrow 2-1 triumph away to Herstmonceux II. Curtis Eyres scored for Ceux.

Second-placed Welcroft Park Rangers, who have a game in hand on Common, were 3-0 victors away to Hooe by dint of goals from Lee Taylor (2) and Dean Smith.

A Steven Payne double gave third-placed AFC Hollington a 2-0 success at home to Hampden Park II. Hollington have played two fewer matches than Common.