East Sussex Football League returns for another action-packed year

Rock-a-Nore celebrate lifting the ESFL Premier/Division One tournament in May. Will Rock-a-Nore enjoy more success in 2022? Picture by Joe Knight

Battle Town and Crowhurst have both won nine, drawn one and lost one of their 11 games so far, although Battle have the edge on goal difference after beating the Crows 3-0 immediately prior to the festive break.

Battle will seek to extend their 10-match winning run in all competitions as they head to sixth-placed Northiam 75, while Crowhurst entertain third-placed St Leonards Social.

Elsewhere in the top flight, it's fourth versus fifth as Bexhill Town host Punnetts Town, while the other two matches involve the bottom four as Robertsbridge United take on Rock-a-Nore and Wadhurst United are at home to Hawkhurst United.

In-form Division One leaders Bexhill AAC will kick off 2022 by visiting Peche Hill Select and Division Two pacesetters Westfield II welcome Hooe to the Parish Field.

As well as league fixtures in all six divisions, three Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup ties are scheduled to take place.

The JC Tackleway are at home to Ovingdean in round four, while Rye Town will host Bexhill Rovers and Ninfield will entertain Lavant II in rescheduled third-round encounters.

Saturday January 8 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Bexhill Town v Punnetts Town, Crowhurst v St Leonards Social, Northiam 75 v Battle Town, Robertsbridge United v Rock-a-Nore, Wadhurst United v Hawkhurst United.

Division 1 (2pm): Peche Hill Select v Bexhill AAC, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Sidley United II.

Division 2 (2pm): Catsfield v Victoria Baptists, Herstmonceux v Little Common II, Sandhurst v Northiam 75 II, Westfield II v Hooe.

Division 3 (2pm): AFC Hollington v The JC Tackleway II, Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill AAC II.

Division 4 (2pm unless stated): Battle Town III v Hastings Comets, Orington v Sovereign Saints II (3.30pm), South Coast Athletico II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development (1.30pm), Ticehurst v Parkfield.

Division 5 (2pm): Burwash v Hastings Comets II, Hampden Park v D&S Hastings Youth, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Crowhurst II, Westfield III v Herstmonceux II.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 4th round (1.30pm): The JC Tackleway v Ovingdean. 3rd round (1.30pm): Ninfield v Lavant II, Rye Town v Bexhill Rovers.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Battle Town 11-28 (+29 goal difference), Crowhurst 11-28 (+26), St Leonards Social 12-22 (+5), Bexhill Town 11-21 (+16), Punnetts Town 12-20 (+18), Northiam 75 12-14 (-25), Hawkhurst United 13-13 (-2), Rock-a-Nore 11-9 (-10), Wadhurst United 12-5 (-22), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-35).

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 10-25 (+32), Rye Town 10-22 (+15), Sidley United II 10-22 (+13), The JC Tackleway 9-16 (+9), SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-12 (+8), South Coast Athletico 9-11 (-6), Peche Hill Select 8-7 (-11), Battle Town II 10-3 (-25), Sedlescombe Rangers II 10-1 (-35).

Division 2: Westfield II* 12-25 (+20), Northiam 75 II 12-23 (+17), Little Common II 11-22 (+17), Sandhurst 11-15 (+4), Catsfield 13-15 (-11), Herstmonceux 12-14 (-12), Hooe* 10-13 (-12), Victoria Baptists 11-11 (-8), Bexhill Rovers 10-7 (-15). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: Ninfield 10-24 (+14), AFC Hollington 8-21 (+36), Welcroft Park Rangers 9-21 (+31), Icklesham Casuals 9-12 (-15), Mountfield United 9-10 (-12), The JC Tackleway II 11-10 (-12), Bexhill AAC II 10-0 (-42). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Sovereign Saints II 11-24 (+27), Ticehurst 12-24 (+12), Parkfield 12-24 (+10), Hastings Comets 12-22 (+17), Orington 11-16 (+8), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 13-12 (-35), Battle Town III 11-9 (-31), South Coast Athletico II 10-6 (-8).