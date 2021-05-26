East Sussex Football League's knockouts come to dramatic conclusion

Rock a Nore celebrate their shootout win in the final / Picture: Joe Knight

Rock-a-Nore clinched the Premier/Division One Competition courtesy of a penalty shoot-out triumph against Battle Town in the final at Westfield FC on Saturday.

The Rocks prevailed 3-0 on spot-kicks having come from behind on three occasions in a game which finished level at 3-3 after 90 minutes and 4-4 after extra-time.

Battle opened up an early 2-0 lead, but Rock-a-Nore levelled by half time despite having a penalty saved. Battle again hit the front during the second period only for the Rocks to restore parity once more.

Rock a Nore celebrations / Picture: Joe Knight

That meant extra-time was needed and Battle got their noses in front yet again during the second additional period. Once more, however, Rock-a-Nore conjured up an equaliser.

And the Rocks went on to triumph in the subsequent penalty shoot-out. Battle missed all three of their kicks and despite failing to convert their first, the Rocks tucked away their next three.

Battle's scorers during the game itself were Glen Carrick (2), Mike Booth and substitute Dean Boyd.

Rock-a-Nore had qualified for the final by topping group B, while Battle headed group A after being awarded the points for a match they lost to Sidley United II, who would've claimed top spot had they not been penalised for unwittingly fielding an ineligible player.

The April/May Competitions were created to give teams some late-season matches after the Covid-ravaged league campaign was curtailed.

As reported last week, SC Pass+Move Arrows won the Division Two/Three Competition and AFC Hollington II claimed the Division Four/Five Competition.

The focus will now turn to next term and all concerned will be desperately hoping for a disruption-free campaign following successive incompleted seasons.