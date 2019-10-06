Ellis hits treble as Sidley United cruise to victory

Sidley United cruised to a comfortable win at basement side Nutley as they extended their lead at the top of the Mid Sussex Championship.

They endured a frustrating opening half an hour though as, despite controlling the game, they saw chance after chance to open the scoring go begging.

However they finally broke through on 35 minutes as Zac McEniry headed home a corner and the floodgates then opened.

Danny Ellis got the final touch on another corner to double the Blues' lead on 42 minutes. Then a foul on Arron Scrace in the area saw Sidley awarded a penalty which was confidently tucked away by Lee Carey on 45 minutes.

And in the third minute of stoppage time, some good work from Ellis saw him roll the ball across for McEniry to finish from close range.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with Sidley on top but unable to find the net early on until Ellis got his second as he poked in McEniry's goalbound header on 78 minutes.

And the best goal was saved for last as Ellis won the ball off a defender and thumped a shot into the top corner on 89 minutes to round off the scoring.

A comfortable win for the Blues and pleasing to record a clean sheet as well. Next week Sidley are in cup action as they welcome St Francis Rangers to Hooe Rec in the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup First Round.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Davies (Elphick), Scrace (Westlake), McEniry, Saunders, Elliott-Noye, Bristow, Wells, Ellis, Carey, Baldwin (Taylor).