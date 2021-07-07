LiveEngland 1, Italy 1: Gareth Southgate's England lose Euro 2020 final on penalties

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 11:39 pm

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy

The page will update automatically

Gareth Southgate faces off against Roberto Mancini in the Euro 2020 final

England 1, Italy 1 - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:53

  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
  • Luke Shaw gives England an early lead, Bonucci equalises
  • Gatwick to rename South Terminal
  • It’s penalties
  • Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:53

WHAT. A. SAVE

Superb Pickford

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:50

Oh no.Rashford misses

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:49

Yes Maguire!

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:48

COME ON!

Pickford saves!!

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:47

Gareth Southgate speaks with his players before the penalty shoot out
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:45

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:42

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:40

It’s penalties

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:37

This is tense

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:19

1-1 - first period of extra-time over

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:07

Gareth Southgate looks on as he speaks with his players before extra-time
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:04

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:58

It’s extra-time

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:47

Absolutely right..

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:39

Everyone just stay calm
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
EnglandGareth SouthgateItalyCrawleyWembley