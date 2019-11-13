Euro 2020 qualifying / What do the Republic of Ireland need from their final fixture against Denmark?

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy is preparing for one of the most crucial matches of his international career as Republic of Ireland take on Denmark in European Championship qualifying this Monday.

Duffy would have been joined by his Albion teammate Aaron Connolly but the young striker was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a groin injury picked up last Sunday against Manchester United.

Duffy is determined to help his country reach Euro 2020, but what exactly do Ireland need from their final Group D qualifier?

Victory would see Mick McCarthy’s Ireland automatically qualify at Denmark’s expense due to a superior head-to-head record.

If Ireland don't win, they would have to hope Denmark lose to Gibraltar, which is highly unlikely, or Switzerland drop points against Gibraltar and Georgia.

It’s similar to Ireland's World Cup 2018 qualification campaign, where they were denied after losing 5-1 at home in the play-offs against Denmark.

The Nations League play-offs will also offer four extra places to those who have failed to qualify automatically.

The draw for the play-offs will be made on 22 November, three days after the final qualifiers, and will be played between 26-31 March.

The main tournament draw is scheduled for 30 November, meaning that four group stages spots will be left open as we await the play-offs.

Republic of Ireland will tune-up for their match against Denmark with a friendly against New Zealand on Thursday.

Connolly, 19, had a scan on his groin injury which forced him off at half-time at Manchester United.



McCarthy said, “Our team doctor Alan Byrne has spoken to the Brighton medical team and had a look at the scans. The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won’t be ready in time for New Zealand and Denmark."