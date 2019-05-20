Every time the British transfer record has been smashed since it broke the £1 million mark in 1979
Transfer fees have risen steeply over the past decade, with the British transfer record now at a mighty £89 million.
Here's every time the record has been broken since Trevor Francis' £1.1 million move from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest back in 1979...
1. Steve Daley
1.4 million - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City (1979)
2. Andy Gray
1.46 million - Aston Villa to Wolverhampton Wanderers (1979)
3. Bryan Robson
1.5 million - West Bromwich Albion to Manchester United (1984)
4. Ray Wilkins
1.5 million - Manchester United to AC Milan - (1981)
