Exciting young winger joins Hastings United

Freddie Legg / Picture: Hastings United FC

Legg was a member of the Bexhill United squad and was prolific for their U18s, which led to him making his debut for their first team. He has had a successful year in the Hastings United U19 Academy team this season, winning the AOC Summer Series League.

Legg said: “Signing for Hastings United is an exciting opportunity for me, I am really looking forward to playing for my hometown club. I’m ambitious and Hastings United is the biggest local club with an excellent fan base, I’ve been part of that crowd and excited to be on the pitch representing the club. Having worked with Chris for a year with the Academy team I am excited to join the first team and start winning trophies with this talented squad.”

United manager Chris Agutter said: “Freddie has had an excellent year within our full time college programme and played a ket part in the U19s recent league success.

"Fred is physically excellent and his speed and power are particularly exciting, which coupled with his impeccable attendance and commitment to his academic studies tells us that we have a conscientious and dedicated young man on our hands, a player we believe can make a real impact at first team level. He is the latest with the hope of many more that will break into the HUFC first team.”

Billy Wood, club CEO, said: “Being at the club seven days a week it’s been great to watch some of our talented players in the academy set up with East Sussex College Hastings, Freddie being one of them. We are delighted Fred has chosen this moment to really grasp the opportunity, an opportunity we all believe he will take with aplomb.