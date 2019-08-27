Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup first qualifying round

The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup has been made this (Tuesday) afternoon.
First round qualifying ties will take place over the weekend of 6-9 September.
Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.
The draw for the remaining Sussex sides is as follows:
Chichester City v Chalfont St Peter
Leatherhead v Lewes
Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Varndeanians
Whitehawk v Abbey Rangers
Hastings United v Worthing
Haywards Heath Town v AFC Dunstable/Hayes & Yeading United
Horley Town v Balham
Westfield v Chipstead/Hassocks
Ramsgate v Arundel
VCD Athletic/AFC Uckfield Town v Moneyfields
Bognor Regis Town v Sittingbourne
Little Common v Hendon
Horsham YMCA v Margate
Metropolitan Police v Horsham