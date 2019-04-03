First Manchester United Legends name announced for match in Hastings

A five-time Premier League winner and England international is the first confirmed Manchester United Legends player for the match against Hastings United Legends.

Former United defender Wes Brown has been named in the Manchester United Legends squad which will be in action at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

Brown, now 39, made 232 appearances for United from 1996-2011, winning the Premier League in 1998/99, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07 and 2007/08.

He also won the FA Cup with the Red Devils in 1998/99 and 2003/04, the League Cup in 2005/06 and 2009/10, and the Champions League in 1998/99 and 2007/08.

After leaving United in 2011, Brown went on to play 76 times for Sunderland before short spells with Blackburn Rovers and Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters.

Brown also won 23 caps for England at senior level (plus eight for the under-21s) and was part of the squad for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.

VIP tickets for the match, which are priced at £50, will go on sale next Tuesday (April 9).

VIP tickets will include the after party at Hastings United Sports & Social Club, where you will receive a free glass of bubbly, be invited to partake in a free buffet, meet and greet the players, and be eligible to bid on auction items.

From 10am, there will be 40 tickets available from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Muriel Matters House, Hastings, and 20 tickets from The Conquest Hospital Flower Shop and Springfield Dental Care in Springfield Road, St Leonards.

A further 20 will be available from 7pm at The Pilot Bar, at The Pilot Field in Elphinstone Road.

Tickets will be limited to two per person and there are no concessions on VIP tickets.

Tickets purchased from Tourist Information will be subject to a 50p surcharge.

For any other event-related information, please contact Hastings United events director Jo Nesbit by emailing n777nes@hotmail.co.uk