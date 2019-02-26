Five-star Westfield match biggest winning margin of season

Westfield Football Club matched its biggest winning margin of the season with a 5-1 victory at home to Worthing Town on Saturday.

The Westies netted twice in the first half and three times in the second period to move above their opponents into Southern Combination Football League Division Two’s top eight.

Westfield were two-up in the first 10 minutes against a side which beat them 4-1 in a Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup tie at The Parish Field in November.

See also: * Westfield versus Rottingdean Village in pictures

* 10-man Westfield so close to beating undefeated leaders

* ‘Best result of season’ knocks victims off the top



George King got both of them, the first after barely a minute and the second with a header from a corner. By that time, Dom McGurk had seen a close range header saved and Terry Robinson had shot just wide.

There was no further scoring until eight minutes into the second half when Josh Carey squared perfectly from the right-hand side of the area for strike partner Robinson to sweep home.

Worthing pulled one back as Ryan Warr drove home from the edge of the box, but Westfield restored their three-goal cushion barely a minute later. Ian May’s cross from the right wasn’t dealt with by the away defence and Ben Ferguson rolled the ball home.

Two Westfield players attempt to dispossesses a Worthing Town opponent

Jordan Harley clipped the top of the crossbar from inside the six-yard box, while Ryan Harffey, back after injury, flashed one shot shot just over and saw another saved by the feet of Worthing goalkeeper Shane Felton. Charlie Cornford also couldn’t turn the ball in from close range.

Westfield did score a fifth when Felton came out of his area for a ball over the top, but only chested it to Robinson, who coolly lobbed into an empty net.

The home side should’ve added a sixth in the closing minutes, but substitute Kyle Churchman missed an open goal from close range.

Westfield: McNamee; May, Cornford, Charlton, Bell (Loates); Harley (Churchman), McGurk, Ferguson, King; Robinson, Carey (Harffey).