Fixture change: Brighton and Hove Albion's crunch Premier League clash rescheduled for Sky Sports

The Sky Sport cameras will be at the King Power Stadium for Leicester City vs Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League match at Leicester City has been moved and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Kick-off against Brendan Rodgers high-flying foxes will now take place on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm.

The news comes as the Premier League confirmed its March broadcast selections and sees Graham Potter’s side take a trip to the King Power Stadium a day later than originally planned.

This season’s reverse fixture at the Amex ended 2-0 to Leicester after a goal from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy’s penalty.

Brighton are without a fixture today following their FA Cup exit to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Wednesday advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup last night following their 2-1 win against QPR.

Potter's men are next in Premier League action on February 1 at fellow strugglers West Ham. Albion then welcome Watford to the Amex on February 8.